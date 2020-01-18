Experts Hopeful that Proclamation Will Contribute to Peace, Stability

Ena January 18/2019 The recently approved Weapons Administration and Control Proclamation will help to maintain peace by allowing the concerned government bodies to exercise their power to oversee and manage weapons in the country, a law expert asserted.



Law and Federalism Lecturer at Civil Service University, Misganaw Kifelew told ENA that the proclamation would also help tackle the surge in illegal firearms.

Moreover, the proclamation creates confidence among the public by assuring that only the government is the responsible body for maintaining peace and security in the country.

The law has clearly stated that any party or individual is not be allowed to own, import, export, keep, use, broker, buy, sell, transfer, smuggle, manufacture, offer training on the use of firearms, unlesslicensed by the government.

“This will help to know the source of any illegal weapon as the proclamation dictates that serial number of every weapon be registered by a government body. So the process will help to know where and when weapons are produced, and curb violence,” the expert noted.

Though the proclamation stipulates that only the government can hold weapons, but it is not that much rigid and it allows individuals to bear firearms and other weapons under some circumstances, according to Misganaw.

Law Study, Drafting and Inculcation Director at the Federal Attorney General, Belayhun Yirga said the proclamation is intended to curb the illegal usage and trafficking of weapons and ensure peace.

“There are a number of things that are concerned with the administration, import and ownership of firearms; but unfortunately we were unable to address the issues due to the gap in the law, and at the same time, there is huge challenge of illegal firearms trafficking in the country. Thus putting in place a legal framework was very necessary to control trafficking of weapons and promote peace,” the director stressed.

The federal police and regional governments are the responsible bodies that administer and control weapons.

The director is hopeful that the proclamation will be implemented successfully as the public have massively participated in the preparation of the law.

The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has recently approved a Weapon Administration and Control Proclamation.