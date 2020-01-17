Deputy PM Urges Collaborative Efforts to Prevent Trafficking in Persons, Smuggling of Migrants

Ena January 17/2020 Concerted efforts are needed to prevent trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants through public mobilization, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said.

Speaking at a meeting which discussed the draft Proclamation on National Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants today, he said human trafficking and smuggling are worsening at national level by victimizing women, children and the youth.

Demeke said the revised draft law will impose long imprisonment terms and substantial fines on traffickers, smugglers and their accomplices.

According to the deputy premier, the agenda should be given priority in students’ clubs, volunteers and other partners in order to bring durable solution.

He noted that creating jobs, enrolling children to schools and campaigning are also crucial in bringing attitudinal change in the society.

Attorney General Birhanu Tsegaye said strong political commitment is needed on the part of regional states that have given little attention to the issue .

He stated that the revised proclamation would protect victims of human trafficking and smugglers of migrants, besides empowering law enforcement bodies.

According to the attorney general, the previous proclamation was not fully compliant to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its supplementary Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons.

Therefore, it is necessary to introduce a preventive strategy by designing the legal system as a viable alternative, in addition to economic and social efforts undertaken to alleviate the problems, he elaborated.

Representatives of federal and regional governments as well as other stakeholders took part in the meeting.

Ethiopia is signatory to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its supplementary Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children and Protocol Against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air.