Ethiopia to Pursue Mutual Benefit on GERD’s Tripartite Technical Discourse

Ena January 17/2020 Ethiopia will pursue on reasonable and mutual benefit based on tripartite technical discussions of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) without causing significant harm, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Briefing journalists today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Nebiat Getachew said Ethiopia will work towards ascertaining shared benefit on the pending issues of the GERD.

The Washington meeting between Ethiopian, Egyptian, and Sudanese Foreign Ministers was fruitful in sorting out roadmap of the pending issues such as water release, filling and related drought, he stated.

Nebiat pointed out ministries of the three countries have agreed to continue discussions on the pending technical issues and convene on January 28, 2020.

A preliminary pact has been agreed between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the GERD subsequent to a meeting in Washington D.C.

The Ministers have now decided to meet again in Washington from 28-29 January to conclude an inclusive agreement on the filling and operation of the GERD.

During their meeting in Washington D.C., the three countries are expected to discuss on technical and legal issue.