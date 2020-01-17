PM Abiy Nobel Peace Prize Resonates Well with AU’s Silencing the Guns: FM Spokesperson

Ena January 17/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize resonates theme of 33rd AU Summit “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”, Foreign Minister Spokesperson said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Foreign Minister Spokesperson, Nebiat Getachew said the peace accord reached between Ethiopia and Eritrea with the initiation of Prime Minister Abiy was duly recognized by Africa and the world at large.

“The Nobel Peace Prize is for the Prime Minister’s and Ethiopia’s effort to bring peace to the Horn of Africa and Africa in the larger context,” he added.

He further stated bringing peace between the two countries is indeed a very significant moment for Africa.

“So that is why I said silencing the guns that is the current theme of the African Union for 2020 resonates well with what has been done in our region and the Nobel Peace Prize is indeed not only for the Prime Minister, not only for Ethiopia, not only for the Horn Region but also for the entire Africa,” Nebiat underscored.

In another development, more than 10,000 Africans will arrive in Addis Ababa for the 33rd AU Summit, the Spokesperson said “this creates an opportune time for the tourism industry as it turns Ethiopia into the high season for travelers.”

Timket (Ethiopian epiphany) was inscribed as one of the world’s intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO recently, he said, and added “this is a huge boost to our tourism industry”.

Furthermore, he pointed out that tourists from around the world come to see the colorfully celebrated Timket and the very fact that it is being inscribed by UNESCO will give it more international prominence.

The Spokesperson urged those in the hospitality sector to make use of the opportunity and give the African visitors the quintessential Ethiopian hospitality.