Ethiopia Ready to Host 33rd AU Summit

Ena January 17/2020 Ethiopia has finalized preparations and is ready to host the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) which will be held from January 21 to February 10, 2020.



Briefing journalists today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Nebiat Getachew said national committees were established with sub-committees from pertinent stakeholders in carrying out the preparation.

The 33rd AU Summit will be convened at the Headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

Ethiopia had extended its support to Africans during the fight against colonialism, Nebiat said, adding that “it remains committed in fostering the continental integration based on mutual benefit.”

According to the Spokesperson, issuance of visa on arrival, its commitment in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), bilateral and multilateral cooperation are testimonies of its strong African spirit.

Thus, the 39th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC) will be held from January 21 to 22, 2020, while 36th the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council (Ministerial) and Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government will be held from February 6 to 7 and 9 to 10 respectively.