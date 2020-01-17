Washington Meeting on GERD Realizes Major Breakthrough

ENA January 17/ 2020 The tripartite meeting on the Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) which was held between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt in Washington D.C marked a major breakthrough, Ethiopian delegation said.



Foreign Ministers and Water Resources officials of the three countries wrapped up three-day meetings in Washington on Wednesday with Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin and World Bank President, David Malpass.

Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew and Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele on Thursday briefed the media on the outcomes of the Washington meeting.

Foreign Minister Gedu said the meeting aimed at resolving divergence on the filling and operation of GERD and was fruitful.

He affirmed that the delegation made effective discourse and the meeting realized a breakthrough. The three countries find common ground on the general framework of the GERD accord.

“In the meeting, Ethiopia didn’t compromise its national interest and will not do in the future as well,” The Foreign Minister affirmed.

According to the delegation, the negotiation was successful that will not affect Ethiopia’s right and national interest as the country has a solid and merit based stand on the fair use of the Nile Water.

Ethiopia will start filling the dam in the upcoming rainy season, which the filling process is expected to take 4 to 7 years.

The tripartite meeting was held from January 13-15, 2020 in Washington D.C.

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt set to meet again in Washington on January 28-29 with the objective of reaching a final pact on the filing and operation of GERD.