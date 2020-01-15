Ethio telecom Collects over 22 Billion Birr in Half Year

ENA January 15/2019 Ethio telecom disclosed that it has collected 22.04 billion birr total revenue in the first half of 2019/20.

Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru told journalists that the performance is 104 percent of the target for the last six months.

“Registering 104 percent business performance in half a year is historic for Ethio telecom which registered about 80 percent of its plans in very few years,” she added.

According to Frehiwot, 73 million USD foreign currency was generated from international business, showing an increase of 116 percent from the same period of the last budget year.

Reforms in system, structure, human power capacity building and efficient mobilization as well as usage of resource have helped solve some challenges and contributed to the achievements of the company, she stated.

The company has reportedly faced frequent challenges of power outage, internal and external telecom frauds, it was pointed out.

Ethio telecom’s three-year strategic plan that outlined six strategic themes and the annual plan are partly enabling the company to be competent, competitive and preferred service provider in the country in 2012 Ethiopian Fiscal year.