ICRC Renews Commitment to Provide Assistance for Conflict Affected Ethiopians

ENA January 15/2019 President Sahilework Zewdie in her capacity as Patron of the Ethiopian Red Cross held talks today with President Peter Maurer of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During the meeting President Maurer expressed his commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by conflict and ethnic violence in Ethiopia.

The ICRC President arrived in Addis Ababa last Sunday for a three-day official visit.

Earlier in the week, he visited communities living on the border of Somali and Oromia regional states and held discussion about the humanitarian assistance being provided by ICRC to victims of violence with Deputy Chief Administrator Mustefe Mohammed.

After 11 years of absence, the ICRC resumed its operation in Somali region in 2018, following the invitation of the regional state.

The International Committee of the Red Cross works with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society to dispense emergency relief items to the displaced, provide potable water, and reconnect separated family members.