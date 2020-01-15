IGAD Undertakes Nat’l Consultations on the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

ENA January 15/2019 The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Tuesday concluded the first National Consultation on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden which was held in Khartoum, Sudan from 13-14, January 2020.

The national consultation aimed at enriching regional plan of action and to build momentum towards a commonly shared IGAD position and regional strategy that will seize the opportunities and address threats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Ambassador Jamal Elshiek representing Sudan as the Chair of IGAD and Ambassador Hamza Elamin Ahmed, the Chair of the IGAD Committee of Ambassadors officially launched the consultation.

The national consultation was convened in line with the resolution of the 2nd meeting of the IGAD Task Force on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden which was held in Djibouti from September 15 to 18, 2019.