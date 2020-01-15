NEBE Tentatively Scheduled August 16 as Voting Date

ENA January 15/2019 Voting date for Ethiopia’s general election tentatively scheduled on 16th August 2020, according to National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).



Today NEBE is deliberating on the draft electoral schedule with political parties, civil societies, and other stakeholders in Addis Ababa.

The Board recommended 16th August 2020 as a tentative voting date and voters’ registration will take place from April 7 up to May 7, 2020, it was indicated.

At the federal level, Ethiopia elects a legislature – the House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation- every five years.

In a recent press conference he gave, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assured that the elections scheduled for this will not be delayed due to any reason including the sweeping reform.

The Prime Minister, who said his dream is to end doubts about the ballot box in the country, assured that the upcoming general elections will be free and democratic.