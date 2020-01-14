Ethio-Djibouti Border Administrators Joint Meeting Underway in Jigjiga

Ena January 14/2020 The 26th Ethio-Djibouti Border Administrators joint meeting is being underway in Jigjiga, Somali Regional State.

The meeting aims to tackle human trafficking and strengthen security and business ties between the two countries.

Chief administrator of the Regional State, Mustafe Omer said during the occasion that the bilateral tie between Ethiopia and Djibouti is beyond border administration which goes through blood bondage among the society.

State Minister of Peace, Almaz Mekonen said for her part that the two sisterly countries have to be strengthening their economic, social and security cooperation in a more collaborative manner.

High-level government officials and military officers from Ethiopia and Djibouti are in attendance at the three-day joint meeting.