Ministers Hold Fruitful Talks on GERD Filling

ENA January 14/2020 Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on Monday held fruitful discussion to resolve differences on GERD filling and operations.



The latest round of talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) started in Washington DC yesterday.

Foreign Ministers of the three countries held productive discussion on the filling of GERD, Ethiopia Ambassador to US, Fitsum Arega tweeted.

The discussion is part of the ministerial meeting brokered by the United States and the World Bank.

It is to be recalled that the trilateral ministerial technical meeting between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the filling and operation of GERD concluded without agreement on January 9/2020,

Several rounds of talks in all three countries failed to live up to the promise of the DC meetings and the last one, in Addis Ababa, descended into aggressive finger-pointing.