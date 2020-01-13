National Voluntary Community Service Project Launched

ENA, January 13/2020 Ministry of Peace has announced the launching of a ten-year National Voluntary Community Service Project today.

Briefing journalists, Strategic Partners and Subordinate Institutions Coordination Office Director-General, Asma Redi said the project is aimed promoting voluntary community services by enhancing national consensus among Ethiopians.

The volunteers to be drawn from all the regional states and two city administrations will get three months training to serve communities outside their regional states and administrations, she added.

Registration for the first round has been underway and the unemployed youth graduates aged between 18 and 35 will be deployed after the completion of their training.

Up to ten thousand youth volunteers will be deployed in the first round, Asma stated.

National Consensus and Social Asset Building Director-General, Tegbaru Yared said on his part the project will help develop the entrepreneurial skill as well as employability of the volunteers.

Above all, the project builds national consensus among the people, he stressed.

According to Tegbaru, the project mainly benefits communities and creates national pride and sense of belongingness in the mind of volunteers and communities who get the service.