Foreign Ministers to Discuss GERD in Washington Today

ENA, January 13/2020 Foreign ministers of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt will meet in Washington DC today to discuss about the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew arrived at Washington DC yesterday to attend the 2nd ministerial meeting that kicks off today.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nabiyat Getachew said the outcome of the meeting will be made official at the conclusion of the discussion as it is difficult to predict this.

The trilateral ministerial technical meeting between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the filling and operation of GERD concluded without agreement on January 9/2020, it is to be recalled.