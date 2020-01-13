ICRC President Kicks Off Official Visit to Ethiopia

ENA, January 13/2020 On his arrival in the regional capital today, the president was warmly welcomed by Regional State Deputy Chief Administrator Mustafa Muhumed Omer.

The officials discussed the involvement of ICRC in the region in supporting people affected by ethnic violence, according to the press release of the committee.

After 11 years of absence, the ICRC resumed its operation in Somali Region in 2018 following the invitation by the Somali Region State, it was learned.

During his three-day official visit to Ethiopia, Maurer is expected to meet and hold discussions with President Sahlework Zewdie, patron of Ethiopian Red Cross Society, and senior officials of the African Union (AU).

The International Committee of the Red Cross works with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society to dispense emergency relief items to the displaced, provide potable water, and reconnect separated family members.