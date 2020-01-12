PM Abiy Held Talks with SA President

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday discussed with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria.

ENA : January 12/20202 The two leaders discussed on ways of building deeper and broader bilateral relations between Ethiopia and South Africa.

The talks range far wider than bilateral issues and common interests as well as elevating the long standing diplomatic relations between the two countries to a strategic partnership.

Moreover, the two leaders shared views on ways of enabling investments in Ethiopia in sectors opening up and assessing the concerns of Ethiopians living in South Africa.

During the meeting, three agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Cyril Ramaphosa including Visa waiver for holders of diplomatic and official passports, agreement to cooperate in the field of tourism and health.

Abiy will play host to President Cyril Ramaphosa and his continental counterparts at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, and Ramaphosa will assume the chair of the 57-nation grouping at that gathering.

Prime Minister Abiy briefed the South African President on continental issues including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being built across the Blue Nile to the concern of Sudan and Egypt downstream.

Abiy, who is on an official visit in South Africa, was a guest at the ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations in Kimberley on Saturday.