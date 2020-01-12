FM Gedu Arrives in Washington to Join GERD Meeting

ENA : January 12/20202 Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew, today arrived in Washington D.C. to take part in the trilateral GERD meeting with Foreign Ministers of Sudan and Egypt.

Foreign Ministers of the three countries will convene in Washington tomorrow in a final attempt to resolve GERD disagreement.

They are also expected to reach on a rational and fair agreement on the filling and operations of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

It is to be recalled that the last trilateral technical meeting held between water ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the filling and operation of the GERD wrapped-up without deal due to Egypt’s ‘Negative Gesture’.

The last round meeting will be hosted by the US on 13-14 January in the attendance of representatives from the US and the World Bank.