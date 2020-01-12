ICRC President to Visit Ethiopia

Ena January 12/2012 President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, will arrive this evening in Addis Ababa to pay a three-day official visit to Ethiopia.



During his stay in Ethiopia, Maurer expected to meet and hold discussions with President Sahlework Zewdie, who is also the Patron of Ethiopian Red Cross Society, and senior officials of the African Union (AU).

In his meeting with President Sahlework, Maurer will explore ways to enhance humanitarian activities in Ethiopia and deepen partnership with the country.

He will also visit Solmali Regional State to oversee ICRC’s operations in the region.

The International Committee of the Red Cross works with the Ethiopia Red Cross Society to dispense emergency relief items to the displaced, provide potable water, and reconnect separated family members.

The ICRC also works in places of detention to improve living conditions and promote humane treatment of detainees on the top of providing physical rehabilitation services for people living with disabilities.

The ICRC has also a separate delegation in Addis Ababa dedicated entirely to the African Union.