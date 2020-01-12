MPs Urge Ethiopian to Share Successful Organizational Trends

Ena January 12/2019 Members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) lauded the achievements registered by the Ethiopian Airlines Group and urged to share the consistent successful trends to other organizations.



MPs led by the House Speaker, Tagese Chafo, visited Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday at Bole International airport in Addis Ababa.

Group CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, and other senior officers briefed to the MPs that it had achieved its 2025 vision 7 years earlier and set a new plan of 2035.

House Speaker, Tagese Chafo, appreciated the leadership in executing most of the airlines projects including new terminal expansion, recently inaugurated cargo terminal on time.

He emphasized on the need to further bring about new adroit leaders to maintain the ongoing acceptance and recognition of the organization while aspiring for more.

During the visit, Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said “the airlines is not only the pride of Ethiopia but also the entire Africa as it has and still is playing significant role beyond the air connectivity.”

Asked the secret behind the perpetual successfulness of the organization, the CEO underlined that independence of any political intervention unlike other African airlines and strict discipline are among few of the many.

Furthermore, Tewolde noted “the unreserved and selfless dedication and commitment of its entire employees has also a paramount effect in the ever-growing recognition at the global arena.”

Ethiopian Airlines, which is the largest African aviation, has more than 120 international and 22 local flight destinations respectively.