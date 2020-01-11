Prosperity Party Committed to work with ANC for Prosperity of Both People: PM Abiy

Ena January 11/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who attended the 108th birthday celebrations of the African National Congress (ANC) in Kimberley, said today that his party (Prosperity Party) is committed to work with ANC in the spirit of pan-Africanism and for the prosperity of the people of the two countries. .

During the occasion, the premier extended his greetings to South Africans on behalf of the Prosperity Party and the Ethiopian people.

He said Ethiopians have always stood alongside South Africans in their struggle against apartheid.

Abiy noted that Ethiopia remembers Nelson Mandela’s struggle for freedom and humanity. He urged the Government of South Africa to work jointly with his government to preserve the historic place where Mandela stayed in Ethiopia during the struggle.

The premier finally expressed his hope that South Africa would be a country of equality and property through the leadership ANC.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy who arrived in South Africa for a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, met and held discussions with representatives from the business sector, professional associations, religious communities and other members of the Ethiopian Diaspora last night.

The meeting was a precursor to the larger community dialogue that will be held on tomorrow with Ethiopians and other members of the Ethiopian Diaspora living in South Africa.

The meeting will be held on January 12, 2020 at Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Southern Africa, it was learned.