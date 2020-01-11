Ministry Prepares Road-map to Abolish Female Genital Mutilation, Early Marriage

Ena January 11/2019 Ministry of Women, Children and Youth Affairs disclosed that it has prepared a five-year roadmap to eradicate female genital mutilation and early marriage from Ethiopia.

Women, Children and Youth Affairs State Minister Simegn Wube told ENA that the roadmap is prepared to free the country from harmful traditional practices by 2025.

A strategic plan, manuals, guidelines and implementation strategies that help to implement the roadmap are being developed, she added.

Harmful traditional practices still persist in Somali, Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz and Amhara regions, though good results have been recorded over the years.

Oromia and Tigray regional states have registered success in preventing the practices, according to Sileshi Tadesse, Community Movement Director at the Ministry.

He said that studies centering all regions were undertaken along with stakeholders to abolish the practices.

The director noted that the roadmap will help improve awareness of the public and bring about radical change.

Sileshi revealed harmful traditional practices have declined by 40 percent as a result of the activities carried out in the past years.