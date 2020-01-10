FM Gedu Confers with South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia

Ena January 10/2019 Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew held talks today with South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia, James Pitia Morgan.



During the occasion, Gedu reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment in helping South Sudan to implement the necessary issues ahead of the formation of the transitional national unity government.

According to a press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister also expressed his hope that South Sudan peace signatory parties would come to consensus to resolve sticky issues in the remaining 50 days to form the transitional government as per the Entebbe Agreement.

Ambassador Morgan commended on his part Ethiopia’s achievements during its IGAD chairmanship.

He expressed his government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of Ethiopian investors working in South Sudan.

The ambassador briefed Gedu the status of implementation of the peace process and the challenges South Sudan has been facing since the agreement in Entebbe.