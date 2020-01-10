Malawi Keen to Boost Relations with Ethiopia: President Mutharika

Ena January 10/2019 Malawi President Peter Mutharika has expressed his country’s keen interest to elevate relations with Ethiopia to strategic partnership level.



The president expressed his desire yesterday while receiving the credentials of Meles Alem, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya and Malawi, at the National Palace.

Mutharika emphasized on the importance of working together in promoting connectivity between the two countries and people.

The president noted that the daily flight of Ethiopian Airlines to Malawi and its share holding relations with Malawi Airlines will help strengthen the ties of the countries in trade and tourism.

Ambassador Meles Alem stressed on his part the need for enhancing cooperation by implementing the existing agreements in various areas.