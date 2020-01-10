Somalia’s President Arrives in Asmara for Working Visit

Ena January,10/2019 The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, arrived in Asmara today for a two-day working visit.

The Somali President and his delegation were accorded warm welcome by Ertrean President, Isaias Afeworki on arrival at Asmara’s International Airport.

In 2018, the two presidents discussed on the status and progress of cooperation and partnership between Eritrea and Somalia as well as issues pertaining to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The two Horn of Africa nations restored all brotherly and diplomatic ties last year in what was an offshoot of the Ethiopia-Eritrea peace deal of July 2018.

Following the initiative by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia have pledged to work towards the integration of the Horn of Africa region.