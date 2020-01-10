PM Abiy Wraps-up Visit, Leaves for South Africa

ENA,January 10/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed left for South Africa today, concluding his state visit in Equatorial Guinea.

Abiy wrapped up his two-day stay in West and central Africa during which he visited Guinea Conakry and Equatorial Guinea and held talks with the presidents of the two countries.

Prime Minister Abiy’s last leg of tour will be in South Africa, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa on ways of cementing relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will attend the 108th anniversary of the African National Congress (ANC).

He is also expected to meet with Ethiopian nationals residing in South Africa.