PM Abiy Confers with President Obiang Mbasago

ENA January 10/2019… Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday held talks with Equatorial Guinean President, Obiang Nguema Mbasago in the capital Malabo.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the two leaders exchanged views to deepen bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Equatorial Guinea.

They also presided over the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in areas of culture and tourism between the two countries.

Prime Minister Abiy was also honored with Equatorial Guinea’s highest accolade in recognition for his contribution at home and abroad.

It is to be recalled that Premier Abiy was arrived yesterday in Equatorial Guinea for an official visit.

Following official visit of Equatorial Guinea, Prime Minister Abiy will leave for South Africa to hold bilateral discussion with South African top officials and meet Ethiopians residing in the country, it was learned.