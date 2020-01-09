Malawi Keen to Deepen Ties with Ethiopia

ENA January 9/2020 Foreign Minister Kasaila on Wednesday met with Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem in Lilongwe

The Foreign Minister expressed his country’s keenness to deepen cooperation with Ethiopia in wide range of areas.

Kasaila hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in bringing peace and stability to the Horn of Africa.

Ambassador Meles on his part stressed the need to enhance cooperation and strive to further facilitate the implementation of the existing agreements in trade and agriculture between Ethiopia and Malawi.

Ethiopian Airlines is flying to Malawi seven days a week and the strategic partnership with Malawi Airlines will also further strengthen the ties between the two countries, he added.

Meles also underscored that the two countries should work on preventing human trafficking.

Ambassador Meles Alem is expected to present his letter of credence to the President of Malawi, Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Malawi has begun since the late 1940s, it was learned.