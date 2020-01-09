PM Abiy Arrives in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Ena January 9/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo for a state visit, which is the first visit to the country after he assumed office.

The Premier is expected to hold in-depth talks with Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and other senior officials of the country on developing bilateral and multilateral relations.

The talks will include expanding pragmatic cooperation in aviation and other economic sectors.

Equatorial Guinea is the second stop next to Guinea-Conackry on Prime Minister Abiy’s ongoing state visit to three African countries.

Abiy has also paid a state visit to Guinea-Conakry on Wednesday, where he signed cooperation agreement with President Alpha Conde to activate partnership in the areas of agriculture, tourism, mining and energy.

During his stay in Conakry, Prime Minister met with Governor El Rufai of Kaduna State, Nigeria and Nigerian business tycoon Tony Olumelu, to discuss investment opportunities in Ethiopia in various burgeoning sectors.

Following Equatorial Guinea, Prime Minister Abiy will leave for South Africa to hold bilateral discussion with South African top officials and meet Ethiopians residing in the country.