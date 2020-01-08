PM Abiy Arrives in Guinea

Ena January 8/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in the Republic of Guinea for an official state visit.

The visit will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that Guinea Republic President, Alpha Conde, made an official state visit to Ethiopia last year.

Cooperation agreements were signed in 2019 between the two countries, in the areas of education, health, financial management, agriculture and culture and tourism.

After concluding his official visit to Guinea, Abiy will head to Equatorial Guinea and discuss bilateral issues with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

In his last leg of tour, Prime Minister Abiy will visit South Africa from January 11-12, 2020.