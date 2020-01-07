PM Abiy Leaves for Visits to Three African Nations

Ena January 7/2019Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed left for official visits to Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, and South Africa today.

The prime minister’s visit to Guinea is aimed at boosting the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

During his stay in Guinea, PM Abiy is expected to hold discussions with President Alpha Conde of Guinea about ways of further bolstering relations in multifaceted spheres between the two countries and regional as well as international issues.

Ethiopia and Guinea had signed strategic partnership agreement that encompasses cooperation on the establishment of a joint ministerial commission, agriculture, air services, health, science and higher education as well as culture and tourism, it was learned.

After concluding his official visit to Guinea, Abiy will head to Equatorial Guinea and discuss bilateral issues with President Teodoro Obiang.

It is to be recalled that the two countries had signed a memorandum of understanding that helps the two countries to work on job creation, defense, and other bilateral issues.

In his last leg of tour, Prime Minister Abiy will visit South Africa on January 11-12, 2020.

During his stay there, Abiy will hold bilateral talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on ways of cementing relations between the two countries.

Furthermore the Prime Minister will also attend the 108th anniversary of the African National Congress (ANC).

He is also expected to meet with Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopians origin residing in South Africa in Johannesburg.