Ena,January 7/2020 Ethiopian Armed Force Chief of Staff, General Adem Mohamed, on Monday held discussion with his Qatari counterpart Lieutenant General, Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanim in Doha.

According to Gulf Times, the two military officials exchange views on issues of common concern between Ethiopia and Qatar.

They reviewed bilateral military relations between the two sides.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers from Ethiopian and Qatari armed forces.