Religious Leaders Call on Ethiopians to Shun Violence, Revenge

ENA, January 6/2020Ethiopian religious leaders urged Ethiopians to avoid violence and vengeance and strive for peace and stability.

Heads of various Christian denominations have extended Christmas wishes to the faithful.

Christmas is celebrated tomorrow in Ethiopia.

Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Matias, Ethiopian Catholic Church Archbishop Cardinal Birhaneyesus Surafel, and Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus President Yonas Yegezu extended the message.

The religious leaders in their message underlined the need to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Patriarch Abune Matias said “Christmas is a holiday celebrated to remind the mercifulness and forgiveness of God.”

Archbishop Cardinal Birhaneyesus stated, “We must protect our country and people from destruction and evil deeds.”

Pastor Yonas pointed out that the youth should bear in mind peace, unity, love and tolerance while celebrating Christmas.