PM Abiy Insists Yabelo Residents on Nurturing the Values of Love, Peace

ENA,January 6/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today held a community dialogue with residents of Yabelo town in Borena Zone of Oromia Regional State.

In his remarks, Abiy reminded the residents to continue nurturing the values of love and peace, anchored in unity, as foundations laid for economic and social development.

Elders from the community reflected on the path of democratization Ethiopia has taken, citing the related religious and other freedoms that have been witnessed over the past two years.

Residents also raised questions related to infrastructure, water and electricity requirements in the area as well as initiatives that address the needs of pastoralist communities.