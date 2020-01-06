Chinese FM to visit Five African Countries

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will pay official visits to five African countries beginning from tomorrow.

According to Xinhua, Wang will visit Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe at the invitation of Foreign Ministers of respective countries.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, said the official visits show the China’s high priority on developing its ties with Africa.

The visit will further strengthen communication and alignment with the African side to promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road, uphold China-Africa traditional friendship, and move forward bilateral and China-Africa ties, he added.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the inception of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that helps to implement the outcomes of the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit, Geng noted.