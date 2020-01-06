Ethiopia, KSA Ink to Arrange Hajj Affairs

ENA,January 6/2020 Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed an agreement for arranging Hajj affairs for the Hajj season 1441 AH.

The agreement was signed in Makkah between President of Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council, Grand Mufti Hajj Omar Edris and Hussain bin Nasser Al-Sharif, Undersecretary of Hajji and Umrah Ministry for Hajj Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the deal is reached within the framework of early preparations for the Hajj season this year 1441H to discuss and coordinate the arrangements and services to be provided for pilgrims.

Accordingly, the agreement aims to organize the arrival of pilgrims coming from Ethiopia and all their requirements through service agencies participating in the pilgrim services system during their stay in the Holy Sites to perform Hajj rituals.

Moreover, the two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest in the field of Hajj, including the facilities provided to the pilgrims to conclude their procedures easily.