ENA,January 6/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this morning arrived in Yabelo town of Borena Zone, Oromia Regional State.

The Premier has accompanied with Deputy Chief Administrator of the Regional State, Shimeles Abdisa and other senior government officials.

Upon arrival at Yabelo town, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by elders and residents of the town.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold discussions with the residents of Borena Zone, it was indicated.