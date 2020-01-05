Ethiopia Launches e-platform

ENA, January 5/2020 Ethiopia on Saturday launched Electronic Single Window (eSW) platform, a one-stop service system, to facilitate the import and export trade.

The Project (eSW), which was officially launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will help improving “Ease of doing Business” in Ethiopia.

“By creating a paperless environment, eliminating multiple physical inspections and repetitive document submissions, the Electronic Single Window Project will reduce clearance time from 44 days to three days,” it was noted.

Moreover, the eSW platform is expected to reduce corruption through curtailing possibility for corporal interaction.