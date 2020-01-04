Party Vows to Make Nation Model of Africa

ENA December 4/20 Prosperity Party announced today that its vision is to make Ethiopia a model of Africa by 2030. .

The Executive Committee of Prosperity Party (PP) made the announcement following a one-day meeting of the executive committee that concluded yesterday.

An instrument for realizing the vision, a 10-year development plan, was extensively deliberated upon at the meeting, it was learned.

At a press briefing he held today, Binalf Andualem, Prosperity Party Main Office Head elaborated that the party will give special attention to the production of food, apparel, and medicine.

This will be realized through capacitating human resources, applying technology and providing finance to farmers and the private sector, he added.

With regard to peace and security, the ruling party PP vowed to bring criminals to justice and ensure peace across the country.

According to the head, the committee also stressed the need to protect religious institutions and institutions of higher learning that have become targets of organized violent groups.

The party underlined that rule of law must be respected and security officer abide by the law in dispensing law and order, Binalf stated.

In addition, the executive committee discussed the upcoming election which it emphasized must be free, fair and democratic.

The party agreed that there are some security problems which can be threats while the reforms underway in the country are good opportunities to conduct election.

“The political reforms will be tested by the election which will move the country one step forward,” Binalf pointed out.

The head further called on political parties and the public to respect rule of law that enables the conduct of peaceful election.

He finally promised that the program of Prosperity Party will be made available to the public through the manifesto it is going to issue.

The Prosperity Party (PP),which was given recognition recently by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), is a merger of three fronts of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and five partner organizations.