Ambassador Redwan Hussien Becomes State Minister of MoFA

ENA January 4/2020 Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Eritrea, Redwan Hussien has been appointed Foreign Affairs State Minister of FDRE, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Redwan served as Ethiopia’s envoy to Eritrea since July 2018 till his appointment as State Minister of Foreign Affairs, it was learned.

He has also reportedly served his country occupying various high level government positions, including as Minister of Communication and Ethiopia’s Envoy to Ireland.

He was appointed to be a State Minister as of 27 December, 2019.