Ministry to Reorganize Institutions of Higher Learning

ENA January 3 /2020 Ministry of Science and Higher Education said it is working to organize institutions of higher learning consistent with their missions and excellence.



Science and Higher Education Minister Professor Hirut Woldemariam told participants of a two-day consultation program that opened today that institutions of higher learning will be organized in congruity with their mission and excellence based on the study conducted on the institutions.

According to her, information were gathered scientifically and consultations made to enhance the role of institutions of higher learning in national development and to make them effective.

The minister noted that the current trend of making all universities comprehensive has not borne fruit and contributed to the critical challenge of decline in quality of education.

To rectify this, the study examined the experiences of 11 countries and came up with the solution of dividing universities in the country into 4 categories, namely research university, applied science university, comprehensive university, and specialized universities.

Accordingly, 8 institutions of higher learning were classified as research universities, 15 as applied universities, 21 as general or comprehensive, and 3 as specialized universities.

Professor Hirut revealed that in line with this universities of Addis Ababa, Arba Minch, Bahir Dar, Gondar, Haramaya, Hawassa, Jimma, and Mekelle are classified as research universities.

Similarly, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, Adama Science and Technology University as well as the Federal Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institute.

The classification, according to her the minister, is based on staff profile, experience as well as participation and contribution.

The classification is expected to be implemented next Ethiopian academic year.