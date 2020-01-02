Education Ministry Developing New Curricula for Levels up to Secondary School

ENA January 2/2020 Ministry of Education announced today that it is developing curricula for kindergarten to secondary school levels to be implemented fully in 2014 Ethiopian academic year.

Briefing journalists, Ministry Curriculum Development and Implementation Director Eshetu Asfaw said a year-long study was conducted to identify the strengths and shortcomings of the existing curriculum of the country.

According to him, the study revealed that the curricula had multiple problems that necessitated total revision.

The education reform program which took three years to prepare starting from 2012 was tabled for discussion and endorsed, the director recalled.

Knowledge and skill gap at all levels, loaded contents in the curricula, and lack of giving due attention for vocational training were mentioned among the major drawbacks of the previous education system that is being replaced.

In two years time, the new curriculum will enter into force and the education road map is expected to be full implemented in the coming five years as all the preparations are well underway, according to the director.

During the preparation of the education road map, experts from the ministry and professionals representing regional states, lecturers and teachers at every level have been involved, it was learned.

Accordingly, the tenth-grade national exam will be canceled starting this Ethiopian academic year and replaced by a national higher education entrance examination which will be administered in grade 12.

The new system will have eight years of primary schooling followed by two years of general secondary and two years of senior secondary education.