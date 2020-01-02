Gov’t Commits to Scale-up the Role of Construction Industry in National Economy: PM Abiy

ENA January 2/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed affirmed today his administration is committed to support and scale up the role of construction industry in the economy of the country in the next ten years.



Addressing stakeholders and participants of the 2nd National Construction Industry Conference held in Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Abiy noted that construction is fundamental in ensuring the development of a country.

Despite its huge role for development, he said, the sector is highly prone to corruption and the government is dedicated to address the problems and drawbacks challenging the industry.

Premier Abiy urged stakeholders in the construction industry to work for ‘corruption free’ sector as fraudulence has a corrosive effect on the development endeavors of the country.

In view of that, the government will reinforce its support for the construction industry to play its momentous role for the development of the nation in the next ten years, Abiy affirmed.

Minister of Urban Development and Construction, Aisha Mohammed, said despite relative increase in output in the past few years, the construction industry has faces challenges.

Competitiveness of the industry in delivering projects effectively on a consistent basis, constructional capacity and gratifying customers is still far behind efficacy, she stated.

In order to address the drawback, Ethiopian Construction Project Management Institute in collaboration with key players in the sector is working to develop a recognized and best practice based construction project management manuals.

The conference is expected to identify gaps and put direction to move forward in coordinated manner for the development of the industry.