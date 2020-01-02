House Approves Revised Anti-terrorism Draft Bill

ENA January 2/2020 The House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) approved today the revised anti-terrorism draft bill.

The Parliament in its 8th regular session endorsed the bill with majority vote and one abstention that was drafted by the Attorney General and forwarded to it by the Council of Ministers in May 2019.

The law would help Ethiopia to avert and control terrorism, defend the country from threats of terrorism on the top of sustaining peace and security.

It was also noted that the revised bill would enable to bridge the gaps in the preceding anti-terrorism proclamation No.652/2001.

In related development, the House made deliberation on five draft bills and refer to pertinent Standing Committees for further foresight.

The agreement signed between Ethiopia and Qatar on promotion and reciprocal protection of investment, public projects administration and management system and protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights Older Peoples in Africa are the referred draft bills among the others.

Moreover, the House reviewed and referred the Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for visually impaired and print disabled to a relevant Standing Committee.