Opposition Political Parties Reiterate Unwavering Support for GERD

Ena January 1/2020 Opposition political parties reiterated their unwavering support for the realization of the flagship project of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In an exclusive interview with ENA, several political parties reaffirmed to continue support for the completion of the dam project which Ethiopia is constructing to generate power.

Deputy Chairman of All Ethiopian Unity Party, Mulugeta Abebe, said the issue of GERD is common agenda for both ruling and opposition parties as it helps the nation to bridge the wide power gap the country is facing.

So, he said, his party will keep on supporting the flagship project to be completed as he hoping the dam to open up many new opportunities from electric power supply to reducing evaporation losses in lower riparian countries.

Any political entity in Ethiopia should set aside differences for the common good of the society, he stated, adding that “we believe that GERD is one that symbolizes our national unity for common goals.”

Public Relation Head of Consultation for Unity and Democracy Party, Asfachew Alemie, said GERD is a national flagship project that will benefit the nation at large.

Reports show that over 70 percent of Ethiopians still have no access to electricity, which necessities the government to opt for various power solutions to fill the gap in this regard.

Asfachew hailed the government’s endeavors to exploit the country’s water resources for power generation, which is a helpful move.

Finalizing GERD project is a crucial step as it helps to overcome the power shortage that the people of Ethiopia facing in their daily life, he noted.

He reaffirmed that his party will continue its support for the realization of the dam through mobilizing party members, supporters and community to contribute in all form of backing.

He further stressed on the need for cooperation of all parties in the country for the completion of the dam.

Managing Director of GERD Project, Kifle Horo, recently disclosed that more than 70 percent of the dam project has been completed.