High-Level Ethiopian, Sudanese Officials Discuss on Port Service

Ena January 1/2020 Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Moges, held talks with Sudanese Undersecretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Omar Ahmed Mohammed and Director General of Sudanese Sea Ports Corporation, Captain Onour Mussa, on issues of port service and utilization.

Accordingly, Sea Port Corporation of Sudan will provide all the necessary support for Ethiopia to use the Ports of Sudan for its import-export commodities.

Moreover, the corporation will offer back-office for Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Service Enterprise in order to facilitate the import of fertilizer which is expected to be delivered shortly.

The two parties also agreed to establish a technical committee to smooth the progress of the port service, it was indicated.

The agreement includes implementing the 2003 pledge by the government of Sudan to offer 875,000 square meter area of land close to Port Sudan for Ethiopian logistics service.