PM Abiy Visits ‘Beautifying Sheger’ Project

January 1/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today visited the construction site of the central part of the ‘Beautifying Sheger’ project today to review its progress since the groundbreaking ceremony on October 1, 2019



This includes the construction of a Central Square about 48 hectares and 12-km river treatment Entoto Mountain to Peacock reach, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

The project, which aims to develop Addis Ababa’s river systems and surrounding areas along the 56km stretch from Entoto to Akaki, is part of the Prime Minister’s integrated and holistic initiative to clean up the city, generate jobs, and build service and green economies.

The first stage of the project is expected to complete in May 2020, with various key construction milestones to be achieved.

The 29 billion Birr project run along the rivers of Addis Ababa, developing green spaces starting from Entoto to Akaki river streams down to Akaki liquid waste treatment plant.