Council Calls on Political Parties to Cooperate in Completing GERD

Addis Ababa December 31/2019 The Office of National Council for Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) called on political parties today to enhance their participation in realizing the dam.



Speaking at a workshop organized by the office today, Public Relations and Media Communication Director Hailu Abraham urged political parties to scale up their participation on GERD by mobilizing their members and the community at large.

Since the dam is the symbol of the national unity and pride of the people, political parties should set aside political differences and support the completion of GERD, he added.

Hailu stated that political parties need to strengthen their common stance and cooperation on GERD to withstand forces that work to create instability in the country and thereby obstruct the construction.

GERD Project General Manager, Kifle Horo on his part briefed representative of the parties about the current status of the GERD.

According to Kifle, the dam will begin to produce electric power partially at the end of 2013 Ethiopian year.

About one hundred representatives of political parties attended the workshop.