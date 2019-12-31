Ex-President Mulatu Delivers Message from Ethiopian Leaders to Saudi King

Addis Ababa December 31/2019 Former Ethiopian President, Mulatu Teshome, on Tuesday met with Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh.



Ex-president Mulatu handed over two letters of message from President Sahlework Zewdie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, as well as regional common concerns.

Mulatu conveyed to the King the greetings of President Sahlework and Prime Minister Abiy, while the King sent his greetings to them.