FM Gedu Exchanges Views with South African Ambassador

Addis Ababa December 31/2019 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew today discussed with Edward Xolisa Makaya, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Ethiopia on deepening partnership between the two countries.



During the discussion, Foreign Minister Gedu hailed the longstanding multifaceted cooperation between Ethiopia and South Africa.

Noting the existing fertile condition for collaboration in investment, trade, tourism and other economic arenas provided by the Home Grown Economic reform, Mr.

He invited the South African side to take part in the privatization schemes of public enterprises in Ethiopia.

He has also brought to the forefront the issue of Ethiopians residing in South Africa and explained the importance of ascertaining their dignity, safety and reasonable working and living environment in the country.

South African Ambassador, Xolisa Makaya, on his part appreciated the relations between the two countries in the fight against apartheid.

He also emphasized the need to strengthening bilateral relations especially at political level and consolidating the joint Ministerial Commission which is vital to promote mutually cooperation.