FM Gedu Confers with U.S Ambassador Michael Raynor

Addis Ababa December 31/2019 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew, on Monday held talks Michael Raynor, the U.S Ambassador to Ethiopia.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two parties discussed on bilateral and regional issues and what the two countries could do more to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Gedu appreciated the long-standing historical and diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the United States.

He also expressed his gratitude to the U.S Government for extending support to Ethiopia in education, health, human rights and other development issues.

Ambassador Michael Raynor commended the ongoing reform in Ethiopia and assured America’s unrelenting support to make it successful.